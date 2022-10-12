Overview

Dr. Sherrita Bhagan-Bruno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bhagan-Bruno works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.