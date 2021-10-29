Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrin Soliman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherrin Soliman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL.
Dr. Soliman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Medical Group of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Comprehensive Aquatic & Rehab Center4700 N Congress Ave Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 255-3131
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach625 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 268-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soliman?
Doctor Soliman is a thorough and exceptional physician. When I came to her, I had multiple problems, She ran test asked questions directed me to great specialist, During the worst of my ailments, she called on weekends to check up on me. I truly believe she saved my life
About Dr. Sherrin Soliman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1740807619
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.