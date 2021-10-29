See All Family Doctors in Jupiter, FL
Overview

Dr. Sherrin Soliman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Soliman works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Group of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Aquatic & Rehab Center
    4700 N Congress Ave Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 255-3131
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai Doctors Palm Beach
    625 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 268-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 29, 2021
Doctor Soliman is a thorough and exceptional physician. When I came to her, I had multiple problems, She ran test asked questions directed me to great specialist, During the worst of my ailments, she called on weekends to check up on me. I truly believe she saved my life
Stephen W. — Oct 29, 2021

Photo: Dr. Sherrin Soliman, MD
About Dr. Sherrin Soliman, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740807619
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

