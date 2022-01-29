Overview

Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Detiquez works at Lakeland Regional Health Systems Inc in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.