Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Detiquez works at Lakeland Regional Health Systems Inc in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Regional Health Lake Miriam
    4710 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 284-6800
  2. 2
    Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center
    3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 603-6565
  3. 3
    Clark & Daughtrey Medical Group
    130 PABLO ST, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 284-5941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2022
    This is the best dr I have ever been to kind listen to you answer all questions and understand you would recommend her to everyone very sweet she has always help me with everything I give her a 100%
    Mirla Santiago — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1679871768
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detiquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detiquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Detiquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detiquez works at Lakeland Regional Health Systems Inc in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Detiquez’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Detiquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detiquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detiquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detiquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

