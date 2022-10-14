Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrie Williamson, DO
Overview
Dr. Sherrie Williamson, DO is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Williamson works at
Locations
Sherrie G Williamson DO3301 W Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 701-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We have been very pleased with her work. She has did different procedures for both of us. The first time I went to her she diagnosed a problem I had and gave me pictures of the condition explaining it. I had been misdiagnosed for years.
About Dr. Sherrie Williamson, DO
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154364503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.