Dr. Sherrie Richey, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Richey works at Sherrie Richey, MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.