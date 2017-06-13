Dr. Sherrie Richey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrie Richey, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherrie Richey, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Richey works at
Locations
-
1
Sherrie Richey, MD1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 227, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5167
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richey?
I had Dr. Richey for both of my pregnancies since I was really high risk. She's one of the best doctors I have ever seen. She listens to every concern and address every medical issue in a great manner. Her office staff and genectic counslor are awesome as well.
About Dr. Sherrie Richey, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1225197411
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richey works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.