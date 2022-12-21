Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Austin North12221 Renfert Way # 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 873-8900
-
2
Texas Oncology - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 250, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-8724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
My questions were answered and gave me assurances and calm
About Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740484328
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.