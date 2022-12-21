Overview

Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Texas Breast Specialists in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.