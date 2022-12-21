See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Texas Breast Specialists in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin North
    12221 Renfert Way # 120, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 873-8900
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology - Round Rock
    2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 250, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 341-8724
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    My questions were answered and gave me assurances and calm
    Karen Moore — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD
    About Dr. Sherrie Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740484328
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
