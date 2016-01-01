Dr. Sherrie Hauft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrie Hauft, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherrie Hauft, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hauft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hauft?
About Dr. Sherrie Hauft, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578581997
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Neonatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hauft accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hauft works at
Dr. Hauft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hauft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hauft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.