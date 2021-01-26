Overview

Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge works at CU Sports Medicine And Performance Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.