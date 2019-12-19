Overview

Dr. Sherri Weissman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Masters Of Public Health-University Of Alabama At Birmingham/School Of Dentistry|Masters Of Science-Uab School Of Dentistry|Specialist Certificate In Orthodontics-Uab School Of Dentistry|University of Alabama At Birmingham / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Weissman works at Birmingham Endodontics in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.