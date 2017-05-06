Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tysch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tysch works at
Locations
Dr. Sherri R. Tysch - DO612 E Janss Rd Ste 304, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4805
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tysch has taken amazing care of both our children. She is thorough, thoughtful, and treats them with respect. We highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tysch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tysch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tysch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tysch works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tysch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tysch.
