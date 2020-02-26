See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Putterman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Garden City
    877 Stewart Ave Ste 7, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-0722
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook
    733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-0722

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Pap Smear
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 26, 2020
    Dr. Putterman has been my GYN for five years now and has provided me the utmost care through issues with my fibroids and other concerns I have had with my health. She speaks clear and understandable layman terms when she discussed all my options for procedures to alleviate my abnormal and painful menstrual cycles. She has performed several procedures on me and her day of surgery bedside manner made all the difference to qualm my anxieties. She comes across as non judgmental on decisions and knows it is her role to give her patients thoughtful care and all the information they need to make the right individualized decisions for themselves. I highly recommend her!
    About Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1265542666
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop-University Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Putterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Putterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Putterman has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Putterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

