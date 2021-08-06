Overview

Dr. Sherri Maetozo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Maetozo works at Sherri Lee Maetozo MD PA in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.