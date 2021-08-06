Dr. Sherri Maetozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maetozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Maetozo, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherri Maetozo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
Sherri Lee Maetozo MD PA1301 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 103, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 461-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maetozo and Staff- particularly Michelle were very knowledgeable, comforting and always available to help and or answer my questions. I know I am in the best Practice in my area. I am so appreciative to have the ease of the office warm experience. With a Physician as knowledgeable and caring as Dr Maetozo. Such a difference than a lot of physicians offices (unfortunately).
About Dr. Sherri Maetozo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
