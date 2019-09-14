Dr. Sherri Jonas-Lazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas-Lazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Jonas-Lazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherri Jonas-Lazin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with University of Maryland Medical Center
Dr. Jonas-Lazin works at
Locations
Florida Mobile Physicians, LLC7313 International Pl Ste 80, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 907-1190Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous She spent time with my mom. Took the time to review her past history her medications her goals and handled my mom with tenderness and kept her a part of the visit. We all felt included
About Dr. Sherri Jonas-Lazin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164448718
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate/Maimonides Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine

