Overview

Dr. Sherri Haas, DO is a Registered Nurse in Edina, MN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Edina, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.