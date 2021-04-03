Dr. Sherree Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherree Smith, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sherree Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Plymouth Podiatry PC116 Court St Ste 3, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-1973
Paul F Miraglia DDS PC135 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-1973
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is phenomenal. I highly recommend seeing this doctor. She was caring, listened and communicated so well.
About Dr. Sherree Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
