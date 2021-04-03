Overview

Dr. Sherree Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Smith works at K Murray Leisure MD in Plymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.