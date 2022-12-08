Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs2770 N Union Blvd Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Eye Associates of Colorado Springs North10035 Pearl Pass Vw Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 471-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
Always provides outstanding care
About Dr. Sheron Marshall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669462164
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Svcs Health Edu Consortium
- Internal Medicine, Wilford Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.