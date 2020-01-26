See All Allergists & Immunologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Shernaaz Kapadia, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (30)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shernaaz Kapadia, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Kapadia works at Wexford Allergy Asthma Immunlgy in Wexford, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wexford Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
    Wexford Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
100 Bradford Rd Ste 410, Wexford, PA 15090
(412) 680-3370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Jameson
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2020
    I went to Dr. Kapadia due to severe allergy like symptoms incl. sinus pressure & chronic post nasal drip for nearly a yr. I was diagnosed by another ENT over 10 yrs ago as having pollen & mold allergies. At their recommendation I took allergy shots for over 3 yrs. My symptoms returned a yr ago. Decongestants and prescription meds helped control the symptoms but returned as soon as I stopped. I saw great reviews on Dr Kapadia. I was impressed with the cleanliness of the office & the kindness of her staff. I was most impressed with Dr Kapadia’s professionalism & her kindness as well. She spent a lot of time with me. Following the allergy testing, she told me I had no allergies. I was suffering from non allergy rhinitis and a form of gastric reflux that was causing the mucus in my throat. She went over my treatment plan in detail, & I will be following up w/her in 4-6 wks. I can’t begin to explain the comfort level I felt w/her. I recommend her to anyone!!
    ewear54 — Jan 26, 2020
    About Dr. Shernaaz Kapadia, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174559561
    Education & Certifications

    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia works at Wexford Allergy Asthma Immunlgy in Wexford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kapadia’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

