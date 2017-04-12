Dr. Sherman Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherman Yu, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Laparoscopic Consultants1200 Binz St Ste 950, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-3901Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
I highly recommend Dr. YU! From the start of the process he was very knowledgeable. He was straightforward and explained in detail my options and gave his recommendation. When I left I felt secure and confident that I would be able to take on this life changing event. I have gone from 345 to 155 after the sleeve surgery and now have stabled off at 175 which is a good and healthy weight for me. I would not have done this without Dr. YU!
About Dr. Sherman Yu, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1922032895
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital|University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.