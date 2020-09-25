Dr. Sherman Wiggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Wiggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherman Wiggins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Locations
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life more than once. I would recommend him highly..
About Dr. Sherman Wiggins, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063402717
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
