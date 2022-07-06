See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD

Emergency Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.

Dr. Washington Jr works at Lightning Medical in Henderson, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transforming Arts Inc.
    2900 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 114, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 424-9176
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Complete Medical Center
    1820 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste M, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 916-3537

Hospital Affiliations
  • North Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Partial Lung Collapse
Burn Injuries
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396893202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Washington Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Washington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

