Dr. Sherman Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherman Tang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from China Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Tang works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology3527 Town Center Blvd S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-6808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for 22 years. He is kind, compassionate, and always very on top of things. He’s the best!!
About Dr. Sherman Tang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Male
- 1962455071
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology-Cardiology Fellow with University of Miami
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Coney Island Hospital - Brooklyn
- China Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Aortic Aneurysm and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.