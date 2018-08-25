Dr. Sherman Silber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Silber, MD
Dr. Sherman Silber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
- 1 224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 730, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-1400
- St. Luke's Hospital
Dr Silber was a godsend to me and my family. We have a rare, debilitating genetic disease that runs in our family. My wife and I wanted desperately to have children, but wanted to make sure our child would not have to grow up under the specter of such a debilitating disease. Dr. Silber knew just what to do and executed it flawlessly. He guided us through the entire process and helped us get though physically and emotionally. Silber is the best in the business and I would highly recommend him.
