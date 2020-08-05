See All Pediatricians in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Donalynn Scurry, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donalynn Scurry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Scurry works at Orange Grove Pediatrics in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Orange Grove Pediatrics
    1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 302, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 797-3888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hydrocele
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Dr. Scurry is the best! She sees my son (3), daughter (3months) and niece (9). She was recommended by my brother and has seen my kids since birth. She came to the hospital 3 times with my daughter during the pandemic and answered questions about my son (not present) and made an appointment for him the following day. Getting an appointment is always fast, staff is friendly. I love this practice!!!
    — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Donalynn Scurry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144268715
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donalynn Scurry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scurry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scurry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scurry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scurry works at Orange Grove Pediatrics in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Scurry’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scurry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scurry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scurry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scurry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

