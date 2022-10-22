Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Reeves works at
Locations
Woodbury Office7125 Tamarack Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (952) 888-5800
Minnetonka Office10709 Wayzata Blvd # 200, Minnetonka, MN 55305 Directions (800) 393-8639
Blaine Office11091 Ulysses St NE Ste 300, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 421-9410Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reeves?
Dr. Reeves explained what he was doing, he knew the history of my eye problems. He was friendly, and my wait time was minimal.
About Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves works at
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.