Dr. Sherman Nagler, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherman Nagler, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Nagler works at
Locations
Park Plaza Foot Specialists PC1200 Binz St Ste 1275, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 529-1010
Oakbend Medical Center1705 Jackson St, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 341-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagle treated my father for bunions and hammer toe. He did an amazing job. Bonus for taking care of Pap's gout issues at the same time!
About Dr. Sherman Nagler, MD
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922101310
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagler speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nagler can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.