Overview

Dr. Sherman Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Selden, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Summit Health in Selden, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY, Howard Beach, NY, Glendale, NY, Hicksville, NY, Lindenhurst, NY, Manhasset, NY, Astoria, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.