Dr. Sherman Chan, MD

Urology
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherman Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Selden, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chan works at Summit Health in Selden, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY, Howard Beach, NY, Glendale, NY, Hicksville, NY, Lindenhurst, NY, Manhasset, NY, Astoria, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates PC
    243 Boyle Rd, Selden, NY 11784 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5577
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
  2. 2
    Jorge L Gardyn MD Facp PC
    618 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5577
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists
    9407 156th Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-4443
  4. 4
    Winthrop Community Medical Affiliates PC
    6835 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-4443
  5. 5
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5577
  6. 6
    910 Route 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5577
  7. 7
    Dimitri N Kessaris MD PC
    315 E Shore Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-5577
  8. 8
    Progressive Urology Group
    2747 Crescent St # 206, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 728-3200
  9. 9
    Progressive Urology Group
    6902 Austin St # 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Dr. Chan has been my urologist for a few years. Excellent physician. Explains clearly. Answers questions thoroughly. Performs numerous tests.
    About Dr. Sherman Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1811184047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherman Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Summit Health in Selden, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY, Howard Beach, NY, Glendale, NY, Hicksville, NY, Lindenhurst, NY, Manhasset, NY, Astoria, NY and Forest Hills, NY. View the full addresses on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

