Dr. Sherma Peter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University Medical School and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Peter works at Optim Healthcare in Sylvania, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.