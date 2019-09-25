Dr. Sherley Aramath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aramath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherley Aramath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherley Aramath, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Aramath works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Family Practice - Arlington2415 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 277-6444
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aramath?
I had a kidney transplant 24 years ago. With that, I continue to have many ailments associated with the anti-rejection medicines that I must take. So I have too much experience with Doctors. I've had Doctors I really like, but their office staff sucked. And the other way around. Since I have been going to see her, I won't go anywhere else. If she refers me to another Doctor, (I'm on an HMO), her staff follows up to be sure I connected with the other Doctor. I take 13 different meds daily...so often with other Doctors, getting the refills called in on time is a headache. She handles these personally, often the same day. I could not be more happy with her and the office. They are wonderful and always on top of everything.
About Dr. Sherley Aramath, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu
- 1043449325
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- Gandhi Medical College
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aramath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aramath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aramath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aramath works at
Dr. Aramath speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Aramath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aramath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aramath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aramath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.