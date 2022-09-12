Dr. Sherita King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherita King, MD
Dr. Sherita King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1 Freedom Way # 293, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Been seeing Dr King for about three years now, she does everything to insure that I am taken care of, I have all the confidence in the world that my health is in good hands.
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1700047982
- San Diego Sexual Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. King has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
