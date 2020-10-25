Overview

Dr. Sherine Tadros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Tadros works at PrimecareMDs in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.