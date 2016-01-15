Dr. Sherin Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherin Saeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherin Saeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD.
Locations
Montgomery Medical Associates10110 Molecular Dr Ste 206, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-2779
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really love this doctor!!!! She was very attentive, and compassionate. She took the time to explain my problem and how to treat it. I would definitely go back to her and have recommended my family and friends.
About Dr. Sherin Saeed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1780837997
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.