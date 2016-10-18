Overview

Dr. Sherilyn Wheaton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wheaton works at Primary Medical Group in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.