Overview

Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Tittermary McCollum works at Central Bucks Rheumatology in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.