Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Russell works at Saint Clair Shores Endocrinology in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    St John Endocrinology
    20229 E 9 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 267-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension River District Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 14, 2022
    She is extremely knowledgeable about a number of illnesses! She keeps me well balanced. I can send her a message and she answers really quickly! I wouldn’t ever change from Dr. Russell ! She’s the best!
    Katherine Glaeser — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386859148
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell works at Saint Clair Shores Endocrinology in Saint Clair Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

    Dr. Russell has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

