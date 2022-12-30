Overview

Dr. Sherifat Ope-Adenuga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ope-Adenuga works at Alaska Women's Health,PC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.