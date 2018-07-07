Dr. Sherif Tawfik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawfik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Tawfik, MD
Dr. Sherif Tawfik, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Tawfik works at
Pediatric Cardiology Associates8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7969
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Tawfik has cared for my daughter for nine years, through management of and a second surgery for her Tetralogy of Fallot. (The initial surgery was performed in an Asian country a year after her birth and before her adoption.) He is thorough and sensitive and we trust him completely. His front office staff leaves much to be desired however. They can be brusque and rude. They are immature in the way they interact with adults, giggling and rolling their eyes when a complaint is delivered.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1265410757
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of California
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
