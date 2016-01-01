Overview

Dr. Sherif Taha, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Of Mich



Dr. Taha works at Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.