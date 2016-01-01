See All Allergists & Immunologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Sherif Taha, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherif Taha, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital Of Mich

Dr. Taha works at Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina
    1150 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 756-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center
  • Carteret Health Care
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sherif Taha, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1396735700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital Of Mich
    Residency
    • LI college hospital
    Internship
    • Alexandria U Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherif Taha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taha works at Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Taha’s profile.

    Dr. Taha has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

