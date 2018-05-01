Dr. Sherif Meleka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meleka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Meleka, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif Meleka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Meleka works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Sherif Meleka10751 Falls Rd Ste 420, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2911
-
2
Steven Z. Lenowitz M.d. LLC11605 Crossroads Cir Ste A, Middle River, MD 21220 Directions (410) 583-2911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has always helped my pains ,lower back , Neck on the right and on left Suffer from inflammation all over from Crohn’s Disease. With no Narcotics at all ever.
About Dr. Sherif Meleka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1679641179
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Meleka speaks Arabic.
