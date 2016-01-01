See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Neurology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Sherif Makar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Makar works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 286, Orlando, FL 32804
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A280, Celebration, FL 34747

Hospital Affiliations
  AdventHealth Celebration
  Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Head CT Scan
Headache
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Tremor
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Sherif Makar, MD

  Neurology
  10 years of experience
  English
  1184988149
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sherif Makar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Makar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Makar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Makar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

