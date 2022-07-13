Overview

Dr. Sherif Labatia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Labatia works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.