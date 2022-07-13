Dr. Sherif Labatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Labatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sherif Labatia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Prohealth Partners5750 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (866) 592-2199
TruCare Family Physicians- Irvine4950 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 561-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Labatia and his staff are great! Dr Labatia has a very calming bedside manner, seemed interested in what I had to say and I didn't feel like I was being rushed. His staff was very professional from the first phone call and throughout the entire visit and seemed like they enjoyed working there and helping people. I can see why his rating is so good and I'm glad I found my new primary Doctor.
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619165115
- United Hospital Center
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Labatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labatia speaks Arabic and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Labatia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labatia.
