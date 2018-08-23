Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khamis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Palmdale Pediatric Center Ppc2271 E Palmdale Blvd Ste E, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 538-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr khamis has been my primary physician for many years now, ever since I was a child. My whole family comes to Dr. Khamies as well and we would all recommend him to any family looking for a new doctor. He is always very helpful and caring. When i need refills or referrals I get them right away without having to call a bunch of times or wait forever like with other doctors. I always leave the office feeling better.
About Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Waterbury-St Mary's Hosp
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khamis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khamis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khamis speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.