Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Urgent Care9831 Greenbelt Rd Ste 208, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 277-3555
-
2
Family Physicians Inc9821 Greenbelt Rd Ste 207, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 277-3555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
Went in for an Annual Physical here as I just relocated to this area. Quite impressed with the ease of making an appointment and the way I was treated. The doctor spared no time in his detailed evaluation. For first time ever I got questions about my daily routine, lifestyle , exercise and sleep not only my illness and medications. At last I am put on the right track to be healthy and remain in good health.
About Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821093865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.