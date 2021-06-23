See All Hematologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Sherif Farag, MD

Hematology
4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherif Farag, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Royal Melbourne Hospital

Dr. Farag works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Radiation Oncology Associates Inc.
    535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-3349
  2. 2
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloma
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Anemia
Myeloma
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Anemia

Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Farag listens. He compassionate but straight forward.
    Tracie — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Sherif Farag, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699784710
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Royal Melbourne Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farag works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Farag’s profile.

    Dr. Farag has seen patients for Myeloma and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

