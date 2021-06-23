Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherif Farag, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sherif Farag, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Royal Melbourne Hospital
University Radiation Oncology Associates Inc.535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-3349
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Farag listens. He compassionate but straight forward.
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- Royal Melbourne Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Farag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farag has seen patients for Myeloma and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farag speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.