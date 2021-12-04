Overview

Dr. Sherif El-Masry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. El-Masry works at Tina Discepola Medical PC in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.