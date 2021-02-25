See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. El-Harazi works at Lugene Eye Institute in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Physicians of Glendale
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 254-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. El-Harazi?

    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. El-Harazi is the best doctor I have ever met in my entire life. Unfortunately currently he is not accepting my insurance and I am not able to visit him. I will give him more than 1000 stars.
    Araks Ovanesian — Feb 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. El-Harazi to family and friends

    Dr. El-Harazi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. El-Harazi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD.

    About Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982714887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alexandria
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Harazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Harazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Harazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Harazi works at Lugene Eye Institute in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. El-Harazi’s profile.

    Dr. El-Harazi has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Harazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Harazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Harazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Harazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Harazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.