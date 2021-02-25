Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Harazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Huntington Hospital.
Dr. El-Harazi works at
Locations
Family Medicine Physicians of Glendale1510 S Central Ave Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 254-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. El-Harazi is the best doctor I have ever met in my entire life. Unfortunately currently he is not accepting my insurance and I am not able to visit him. I will give him more than 1000 stars.
About Dr. Sherif El-Harazi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of Alexandria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Harazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
