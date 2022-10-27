Dr. Sherif Botros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Botros, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif Botros, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Botros works at
Locations
-
1
Botros & Pollock PA1625 Doctors Cir, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-0234
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botros?
He was an excellent provider. He answered all of my questions and was patient and thorough. I recommend him to anyone looking for a quality ENT.
About Dr. Sherif Botros, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1891707840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros works at
Dr. Botros has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Botros speaks Arabic and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.