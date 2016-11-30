Dr. Sherif El Bayadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Bayadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif El Bayadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherif El Bayadi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Health Physicians7250 JANUS PARK DR, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 475-8402
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-6705
- 3 945 E Genesee St Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 475-8401
-
4
Pulmonary Health Physicians546 TOWNE DR, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 234-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most understanding doctor I have ever seen. He will not leave you until he is sure he has answered all of your questions.
About Dr. Sherif El Bayadi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730127168
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Bayadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El Bayadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Bayadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Bayadi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Bayadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El Bayadi speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. El Bayadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Bayadi.
