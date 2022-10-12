Dr. Sherif Andrawes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrawes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Andrawes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherif Andrawes, MD is an Interventional Endoscopist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Therapy Endoscopy, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Andrawes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NHPP Gastroenterology & Hepatology4106 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 226-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrawes?
Dr Andrawes was very professional a caring about my condition!
About Dr. Sherif Andrawes, MD
- Therapy Endoscopy
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477708717
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center/Infants and Children's Hospital of Brooklyn Program
- University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrawes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrawes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrawes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrawes works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrawes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrawes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrawes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrawes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.