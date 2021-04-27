See All Otolaryngologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Ammar works at CBCC in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA and Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cbcc Pain Medicine and Surgery Center
    6501 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 (661) 322-2206
  2
    Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 (310) 798-1515
  3
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 504B, Culver City, CA 90232 (310) 798-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Wound Repair
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening

Wound Repair
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Tonsillitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Cough
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngitis
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2021
    I am a new patient for Dr. Ammar and he and his office staff are fantastic! I have a long history of hearing challenges, and found Dr. Ammar to be thorough, efficient, and very knowledgeable. He gave me sufficient time to discuss my concerns and I left feeling very good about the outcome. His office staff are equally top notch. They were warm, welcoming, friendly, and helpful. I highly recommend this office!
    — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497746598
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ammar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ammar has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

