Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Ammar works at
Locations
Cbcc Pain Medicine and Surgery Center6501 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 322-2206
Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 798-1515
- 3 3831 Hughes Ave Ste 504B, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 798-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient for Dr. Ammar and he and his office staff are fantastic! I have a long history of hearing challenges, and found Dr. Ammar to be thorough, efficient, and very knowledgeable. He gave me sufficient time to discuss my concerns and I left feeling very good about the outcome. His office staff are equally top notch. They were warm, welcoming, friendly, and helpful. I highly recommend this office!
About Dr. Sherif Ammar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammar has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.