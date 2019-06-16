Overview

Dr. Sherif Aboseif, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aboseif works at West Coast Urology in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.